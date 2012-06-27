The Sons Of Snoop Dogg And Diddy May Soon Be College Football Teammates

Photo: YouTube

Justin Combs, the son of music mogul Diddy, recently committed to attend UCLA this fall to play football. And if head coach Jim Mora has his way, Snoop Dogg’s son will be joining Combs down the road.Snoop’s son, Cordell Broadus, just finished his freshman year of high school, but the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver and defensive back, already has a scholarship offer from UCLA to join the program in 2015 (via LarryBrownSports.com).



Diddy and his son recently came under fire for their decision to accept UCLA’s scholarship offer considering the size of the family’s wealth.

