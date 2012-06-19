This One Crazy Photo Tells You Everything You Need To Know About The Tech World Right Now

Rapper Snoop Dogg posted a photo of himself with Yammer CEO David Sacks and two other guests at Sacks’s 40th birthday party, held Saturday night at the $125 million Fleur de Lys mansion in Los Angeles.



No one was supposed to tweet or post from the party, but Sacks’s rules clearly don’t apply to Snoop—or some other guests.

The garb was part of the party’s Marie Antoinette theme: “Let him eat cake.”

Photo: Snoop Dogg

Check out more crazy photos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.