Snoop Dogg backs Jeremy Clarkson as the BBC may decide this week whether to get rid of him

It’s still unclear whether the BBC will issue formal disciplinary action to Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson and his fate remains in the balance. Now, though, the broadcaster has suspended a live show in Norway that was set to take place at the weekend, the Guardian reports, and Snoop Dogg has said he supports Clarkson.

At the same time, sources told The Sunday Mirror that Clarkson will sue the BBC if he loses his job.

The 54-year-old was suspended by the broadcaster following a “fracas” earlier this month. Clarkson allegedly punched a producer for not serving him a steak.

Top Gear has an annual worldwide tour where thousands of fans get to see the popular car show up close. The first event of 2015 had been booked in Stavanger, Norway, on March 27-28, but has now been postponed by the BBC. The corporation apologised “for the inconvenience” but added the programmes will be rescheduled, according to the Guardian. More than 18,000 fans bought tickets, which cost between £45-£100.

Clarkson’s leadership of Top Gear is still undecided. The BBC Media Centre released a statement last week that reads: “Following last week’s suspension of Jeremy Clarkson, Ken MacQuarrie is now considering the evidence and will report to the Director-General on his findings next week. Once this has been considered, we will set out any further steps. The BBC will not be offering further commentary until then.”

A decision on Clarkson’s future is expected to be made and announced this week. If he is fired, it’s still not clear what will happen to the Top Gear live shows, or whether the whole show will continue at all. Ever divisive, some have denounced Clarkson’s actions, while others, such as US rapper Snoop Dogg, have rallied behind him and told the BBC to keep him on.

On the Andrew Marr show at the weekend, government minister Anna Soubry said she thinks Clarkson is a “hugely talented presenter” and revealed she’s a big fan. She also commented that she hopes the allegations are untrue, and added: “But he’s just been a bit of a prat, hasn’t he?”

Last week, Clarkson went on a sweary public rant and said the BBC had “f—-d up”. He later announced the abusive comments were “made in jest.” On Friday, political blog Guido Fawkes delivered a petition numbering 1 million signatures to the BBC by tank to call for his reinstatement.

Clarkson also last week tweeted a photo of a stone wall in his garden that had collapsed — perhaps under the weight of his uncertain situation.

And now, this has happened. pic.twitter.com/VGIRFEcp6X

— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 20, 2015

He’s also thanked fans for their support on Twitter:

Many many thanks to all of the people who have called for my reinstatement. I’m very touched. We shall all learn next week what will happen.

— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 20, 2015

NOW WATCH: This air base in Qatar carries out American airstrikes in Iraq and Syria



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.