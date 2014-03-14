Check Out The Blingy Lounge Snoop Dogg Designed For SXSW

Madeline Stone
Snoop dogg airbnbCourtesy of Airbnb

When you think of Snoop Dogg, interior design probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.

But this week at SXSW, Snoop presented a one-of-a-kind room he designed in collaboration with HGTV’s Emily Henderson, sponsored by Airbnb.

The pop-up lodging included a furnished living room and an adjoining covered deck.

Snoop hosted a picnic and tour of the space during an event appropriately titled “the Wake + Bake Brunch” on Tuesday morning. Attendees feasted on breakfast sandwiches and coffee.

The bedazzled design seems very Snoop-like.

Snoop dogg airbnbCourtesy of Airbnb

Inside, he went for gold wallpaper with marijuana leaf details, a not-so-subtle “BO$$” sign, and luxurious leather and velvet furniture.

Snoop dogg airbnbCourtesy of Airbnb

Here’s Snoop himself, posing on the couch.

Snoop dogg airbnbVivien Killilea/Getty Images

These gold throne-like chairs sit on the covered deck, located just outside the living room.

Snoop dogg airbnbCourtesy of Airbnb

Airbnb Park also features pop-ups designed by Capital Cities and Allen Stone.

Snoop dogg airbnbCourtesy of Airbnb

