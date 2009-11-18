Bartiromo Gets At Snoop Dogg's Genius

Snoop Dog explains his brand building strategy with Maria Bartiromo. Get this man a book deal.



2:15 — “I dibbled and dabbled into crime.”

4:00 — “So, whenever I do something, it’s dealing with my music. I like to make movies, videos and just make them a part of it. And I come to the town and perform and do shows and make my fans feel like they’re really a part of the whole process. So, it’s not like I’m a stardust in the sky, I’m the stardust in the eye.”

“I’ve been a part of a lot of businesses that have failed. And I believe that failure creates the best business in the world because it trains you and it gets you prepared for failure, and it teaches you how to better prepare yourself for the next time. And the businesses that I failed at, they don’t, you know, make me feel bad, they just make me want to go back to the drawing board and try again and come up with something’ that’s different and more creative”



