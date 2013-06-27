Snooki Has Lost So Much Weight She's Nearly Unrecognizable

Here’s what Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi looked like while starring on “Jersey Shore,” which premiered in 2009 on MTV.



She quickly rose to fame as a reality star and even got a book deal in 2011:

She was often made fun of for her big hair and outlandish style:

But after she had a baby in August, Snooki hit the gym and started documenting her routine for followers:

She worked hard and posted her progress. “I go [to a trainer] four times a week, and we do legs, arms and everything,” Snooki told People magazine. “And after every one-hour workout, I do an hour of cardio.”

And results started to show. “Finally starting to come together after having a baby in there!” she captioned this photo:

In March, she appeared on the cover of Us Weekly after losing 42 pounds.

But she didn’t stop there. “I’m still working my a– off, but it’s all worth it. I’m now motivated and I want to change my body.”

“How I start my Saturday’s….#buns&guns”

Now, Snooki says she has lost 50 pounds off her 4’8 frame and weighs 96 pounds. “Getting more toned & defined!!” she wrote Tuesday. “#muscles #fitlife.”

She is inspiring others to get healthy by posting how-to workout videos to her website.

But while her physique may have changed, her style remains as bold as ever.

Yesterday, Snooki posted this photo to Instagram, writing “#fitMom #damnproud.”

