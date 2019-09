So The Jersey Shore’s Snooki (@Sn00ki) just tweeted this:



And here’s what shows up when you click on the pictures links:

Please have at it in the captions. Contest winner’s caption will be “featured” by the end of the day tomorrow.

FYI, Snooki tweeted both without putting them into context.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.