Snooki Says Her Wrestling Career Is Over

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good news pro wrestling fans. You don’t want Snooki and Snooki doesn’t want you. After her performance at WrestleMania 27, Snooki told TMZ that her wrestling career is over. So much for that Snooki vs. Awesome Kong match.The Snooki backlash in the pro-wrestling world was something else. For one, the ratings for her segments were terrible on WWE RAW. Two, the Jersey Shore was booed at every WWE event she attended. There was definitely no love lost between the Snookster and her non-adoring pro wrestling public.



With all of that said she certainly didn’t embarrass herself at WrestleMania 27. Snooki is a former gymnast and utilized those skills to her advantage. Snooki only did two gymnastic moves but that was enough to win the match and actually garner some cheers from the hostile WrestleMania audience. Quite honestly it was arguably better than anything seen in the main-event which says a whole heck of a lot.

