GAG: Snooki Denies Hooking Up With The Situation

The “Jersey Shore” gang continued their talk show tour Wednesday night, promoting the latest season of the MTV show.



On “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” Fallon sat down with an appropriately sequined and leopard-printed Snooki.

After discussing their abroad experience (“Italy was different…it’s a whole other country”) and her upcoming second(!) book Gorilla Beach, Fallon asked Snooki about the hook-up between she and “The Situation” that was alluded to in the season’s first episode.

Her reaction was reasonable: disgust.

After making gagging sounds, she claimed “I never went that way.”

Watch below.



