DOGGED! Snooki Thinks Regis Philbin Is A "Hot Ape"

Snooki, and her poof, went on Regis and Kelly today to talk about Jersey Shore’s relocation to Italy for season 4.



She first showed off a bit of the “Italian” she knew, which included the two phrases: “Ciao bella!” and, uh, “Como estas?”

Regarding the newest cast member Dina, Regis Philbin asked Snooki; “Has she, uh, hooked up with anyone? […] Cause she’s a nice-looking gal.”

Snooki: “Cool, you want her?”

At this point Kelly Ripa chimed in: “Would you consider Regis a hot Gorilla juice head?”

“I would consider Regis… a hot Ape,” said Snooki. An “ape” is a Gorilla over the age of 30 apparently. (Regis is 79.)

Later she explained that being “dogged” meant getting cheated on and…she has a new boyfriend.

