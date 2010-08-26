Sleazy Celebs Inspire Brilliant New Marketing Strategy -- "Unbranding"

Photo: TonyFelgueiras via Flickr

Fashion labels have long sent celebrities their latest accessories for free in hopes of generating positive publicity for the product. It’s a classic PR move.But with a new breed of celebrity that serves as society’s punching bag rather than its role model, PR teams have begun to rethink this strategy. They’ve tried to capitalise on the punching bags.



As Simon Doonan of The Observe explains:

Remember how Snooki, drunk or sober, was never seen without that Coach bag dangling from the crook of her arm? Snooki and her Coach were as synonymous as The Situation and his six-pack.

But then the winds of change started blowing on Jersey Shore. Every photograph of Guido-huntin’ Snooki showed her toting a new designer purse. Why the sudden disloyalty? Was she trading up? Was she vomiting into her purses and then randomly replacing them?

The answer is much more intriguing.

Allegedly, the anxious folks at these various luxury houses are all aggressively gifting our gal Snookums with free bags. No surprise, right? But here’s the shocker: They are not sending her their own bags. They are sending her each other’s bags! Competitors‘ bags!

Fashion labels are using sneaky tactics to ensure their luxury items aren’t associated with sleazy celebrities. Call it “unbranding.”

Keep that in mind the next time you go pick up that bag you saw Snooki rock on last week’s Jersey Shore.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.