Snooki Has Sold Her Hot Pink-Trimmed Escalade On eBay

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, of MTV’s The Shore fame, has sold her custom purple-trim Cadillac Escalade on eBay for $77,510. The 2011 car was autographed across the hood by the star, and it comes with custom wheels, a sort of alligator finish, and ambient lighting, in addition to its infamous hot pink highlights.



For the record, a new 2013 Escalade can be bought for around $63,000.

The ad included this image of Snooki signing the vehicle:

Photo: Snooki / eBay

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.