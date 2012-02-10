Snooki Gets Her First Facebook Game—Here's Today's Ad Brief

In an attempt to widen her brand, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has gotten her very first Facebook game, “Snooki’s Match Game.” This was created by Apple Genius, who signed to make up to eight apps and games revolving around Snooki including “Snookify Me.”



Conan is getting his own app as well.

Academy Award advertising spots sold out last week; a 30-second spot costs $1.7 million.

Groupon reports $42.7 million net loss for Q4 after filing IPO.

Ad Age reports how Chrysler got Clint Eastwood to star in its Super Bowl spot.

Massimo d’Amore, the man who has helmed PepsiCo’s largest marketing campaigns—from Gatorade regrowth to Pepsi Next to Trop50 to bringing in Sofia Vergara to the Diet Pepsi campaign—has retired from the company.

Y&R CEO Tom Sebok is leaving the agency immediately to make room for the company’s new CEO, Carter Murray.

Anomaly shop is opening up in Toronto.

