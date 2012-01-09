Have You Downloaded The Snooki App Yet?

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the latest unlikely celebrity to take on the tech world.



She’s doing so with “Snookify Me,” a new iPhone and Android app that lets users edit photos of themselves by adding features like sunglasses and huge hair to make them look more like her.

Liz Gannes at All Things D reports that “Snookify Me” was made by Apps Genius, and in exchange for being the face of the app, Polizzi received “cash and stock options valued in the seven figures.”

Gannes conducted a brief Q&A with Polizzi and you can read the whole thing at All Things D >

