Yesterday was day two of Anderson Cooper‘s new show Anderson, and one can only hope the show stays this ridiculous forever.



Behold, Anderson getting a spray tan with the help of Snooki, who was impressed with the size of his muscles.

Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.