Longtime Rivals Snooki And Chris Christie Have Awkward First Encounter

Longtime New Jersey rivals Snooki and Gov. Chris Christie finally met Friday.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and “Jersey Shore” cast member Snooki go way back — and not in a good way.



In September, Christie blocked “Jersey Shore” producers from receiving a massive tax credit because the show, he said, “does nothing more than perpetuate misconceptions about the state and its citizens.”

Snooki retaliated by taking to Twitter, writing “I will not be voting for Chris Christie. Love always, the ‘buffoons’ from that degrading Jersey Shore show.”

The reality star added of Christie’s potential to one day run for president, “I DEF don’t want a judgmental president who has NEVER met me in person. F that.”

So, when the longtime rivals finally met Friday at an event celebrating the Seaside Heights boardwalk reopening, things were a little bit icy.

In the below video footage, an uncomfortable Snooki asks Christie why he is standing so close to her, at which point he leans even closer to the petite MTV star.

She then tells Christie, “I just wanted to meet you, and just, hope you start to like us.”

After the awkward convo, you can hear Snooki tell her co-star JWoww, “He just doesn’t like us.” Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.