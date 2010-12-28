Snowpocalypse 2010: The Media Tweet Edition

Photo: By Dan Nguyen NY on flickr
Twitter makes everything better. Admit it– #snOMG is really fun to say out loud.
Even if the East Coast snowstorm hasn’t been all that much fun– with flight delays, snowed in homes and maybe more family time than desired– it’s still enjoyable to chuckle at the Twitterverse’s snow day tweets.
Here’s how media types in and around New York greeted today’s snowmageddon in the Twittersphere.
