The Church Lady returns to 'Saturday Night Live' to ridicule Ted Cruz and Donald Trump

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC ‘SNL’ alums Darrell Hammond, left, and Dana Carvey as Donald Trump and The Church Lady, respectively.

The Church Lady returned to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to mock the the Republican presidential candidates.

“SNL” alum Dana Carvey returned to his stomping grounds to play the iconic role, which was a fixture on the show during the late 80s and early 90s.

After a quick rundown of other events in the news, such as The Met Ball and Beyonce’s “Lemonade” special, The Church Lady introduced her first guest, “Please welcome Satan.”

It turned out she was referring to former Republican presidential candidate, Ted Cruz (played by Taran Killam).

“You can actually just call me Ted Cruz,” he said.

The Church Lady then explained that she was just quoting one of his colleagues, former Speaker of the House John Boehner, who had referred to Cruz as “Lucifer in the Flesh.”

In response to Cruz calling his departure from the race as “God’s plan,” The Church Lady asked, “Was it part of God’s plan for you to get humiliated by an orange mannequin?”

She then had Donald Trump (played by “SNL” alum Darrell Hammond) on as her next guest, introducing him as “the presumptive Republican divorcee, I mean nominee.”

After The Church Lady doubted that Trump is a “churchgoer,” he began touting his great knowledge of the Bible.

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC Taran Killam, right, as demonic Ted Cruz on ‘SNL.’

“I love all the books in the Bible. They’re all terrific. Corinthians Part Deux, Book of Revelations, Two Genesis, Two Furious, which says, and I quote, ‘Love thy neighbour as thyself and like a good neighbour, State Farm is there.'”

He continued, “And always keep the Sabbath h-u-u-u-u-ge. That’s Moses. Oh, and the part where Jon Snow comes back to life. That’s great Bible.”

“Well, isn’t that special,” the Church Lady responded with her signature line.

At the end of the sketch, Ted Cruz returns, outfitted like Satan, but he still couldn’t handle Trump’s insults.

“I’m going back to hell. They’re nicer there,” he yelled.

Watch the sketch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.