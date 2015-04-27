SNL's Cecily Strong delivered some brutal zingers at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Comedian Cecily Strong from NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” fired freely around the audience at the White House Correspondents’ dinner Saturday night. Taking a jab at some media coverage of women politicians, she had the audience repeat after her, “I solemnly swear not to talk about Hillary’s appearance, because that is not journalism.”

Strong also took aim at the Secret Service that protects Obama, which has seen a slew of embarrassing recent bungles. Referring to a series of deaths of black men at the hands of law enforcement that have provoked protests around the country, she said, “They’re the only law enforcement agency that will get in trouble if a black man gets shot.”

Watch Cecily Strong’s full remarks here:

