SNL: Julian Assange Hacks Into Mark Zuckerberg's 'Person Of The Year' Thank-You Message

Julian Assange has been maligned in the press, thrown in jail, had his name dragged through the mud, but now he has a real reason to be furious with the United States:



Time chose Mark Zuckerberg as ‘Person of the Year’ over him!

Mark Zuckerberg? Really? Or, as Assange puts it, “Time Magazine, always on the cutting edge. Discovering Facebook only weeks after your grandmother.”

But there are important differences between WikiLeaks and Facebook that shouldn’t’t be overlooked.

“Thanks to Wikileaks, you can see how corrupt governments operate in the shadows and lie to those who elect them. Thanks to Facebook, you can finally figure out which Sex and the City character you are…I’m a Samantha, but if the Swedish police ask, I’m is a Charlotte.”

Assange’s status update? “Democracy is dead, happy holidays!”

Video below



