SNL Veteran Jon Lovitz Unloads In Hugely Entertaining Anti-Obama Rant

We’re not entirely sure if Jon Lovitz is kidding or not.



But the Daily Caller captured him ranting–rather entertainingly–about President Obama during an interview with filmmaker Kevin Smith. Lovitz is a registered Democrat and claims to have voted for him in 2008.

“First they say … ‘You can do anything you want. Go for it.’ So then you go for it, and then you make it, and everyone’s like, ‘Fuck you,'” says Lovitz, referring to high taxes on high-income earners.

Listen for yourself:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.