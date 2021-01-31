Theme songs for 'Bridgerton,' 'The Office,' and more of your favourite shows get hilarious upgrades on 'SNL'

Claudia Willen
Saturday Night Live/Twitter; NBC/Getty ImagesJohn Krasinski played Jim Halpert on ‘The Office.’
  • “SNL” writers reimagined theme songs for popular TV shows sung by the series’ main characters.
  • They impersonated characters from shows like “Queen’s Gambit,” “Bridgerton,” and “Succession.”
  • The episode’s host John Krasinski also added hilarious new lyrics to the theme song for “The Office.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

