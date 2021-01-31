Theme songs for 'Bridgerton,' 'The Office,' and more of your favourite shows get hilarious upgrades on 'SNL'

- “SNL” writers reimagined theme songs for popular TV shows sung by the series’ main characters.
- They impersonated characters from shows like “Queen’s Gambit,” “Bridgerton,” and “Succession.”
- The episode’s host John Krasinski also added hilarious new lyrics to the theme song for “The Office.”
-
This was the original @theofficetv theme song. Don't ask questions. pic.twitter.com/GENJfBjGks
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021
