'SNL' took a swing at Hollywood with #OscarsSoWhite sketch

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” lampooned Hollywood’s Oscar diversity controversy.

In its own fictional awards show, the “Screen Guild Awards,” every nomination named a white actor in a bit movie role where there was a clearly more-deserving African-American actor or actress for the honour.

“And now, the award for best actor,” said the presenter, played by Cecily Strong. “There were so many great performances this year. It’s a shame we couldn’t nominate more, but I think we can all agree this was the best of the best.”

The ridiculous nominations would include some pretty small roles, such as “Dave the librarian” in a biopic of Thurgood Marshall, the first black Supreme Court judge, and the “man with camera,” in a movie similar to “Beasts of No Nation.”

The more deserving black actors in the room couldn’t help but show some disappointment over being passed over for the nomination.

In the end, the award was a tie. It went to… all the white actors.

The sketch follows the outcry among members of the Hollywood community — including director Spike Lee, actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and George Clooney — over the absence of nominations for black actors for a second consecutive year.

The Academy reiterated its intention to make diversity a priority, and is changing some rules to do so.

Watch “SNL’s” timely sketch below:

