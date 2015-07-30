Tina Fey and Colin Jost agree that Donald Trump's presidential run is 'wonderful' for 'SNL'

Getty Images Tina Fey appeared at Summer 2015 TCA to talk her new series ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’

Tina Fey and Colin Jost definitely agree that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is a laughing matter.

Fey fielded questions on her Netflix series, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” during the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday.

When asked how she felt about Trump being the front runner in the GOP presidential race, the former “30 Rock” star responded, “It’s great for comedy!”

Fey, who used to be the head writer for NBC’s “SNL,” added, “I’m sure ‘Saturday Night Live’ wished they were on the air right now.”

She’s certainly on the right track. Writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost hopes that the Trump spectacle will still be going when “SNL” returns in the fall.

“It’s crazy. I’m guessing he’s still going to be around when we come back so hopefully it will have reached a nice fever pitch. It’s just amazing,” Jost told Business Insider while promoting his new film, “Staten Island Summer.”

Jost is tickled at the idea that Trump may even advance in the race: “Who would not want to see Trump and Hilary [Clinton] debate?”

“It would be so wonderful, it’s like as a comedy writer, and you don’t care about America, you’re just rooting for him as a comedy writer,” he continued. “I don’t think he’s going anywhere. In the meantime, before it gets to an actual decision, I’m thrilled that he’s around because the entertainment value is high.”

Jason Guerrasio contributed to this report.

