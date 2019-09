Saturday Night Live’s challenge last week was to find a way to make fun of the Penn State sex scandal without appearing insensitive towards the victims.



Enter Satan, who thinks the university, the coaches, and the students went too far, and add a reference to Ashton Kutcher. Problem solved.

Watch the video (via NBC.com)…



