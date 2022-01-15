‘SNL’ takes a jab at Biden’s response to Omicron and ‘Spider-Man’

US President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service for the late US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8, 2022. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“SNL” took aim at Biden’s response to surging COVID-19 cases in their first show of 2022.

Biden – portrayed by James Austin Johnson – blamed rising cases on “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Johnson’s Biden said everyone saw the movie and now everyone has COVID-19.

“Saturday Night Live” opened their first show of 2022 by taking aim at President Joe Biden’s response as Omicron spread throughout the US.

Speaking to reporters about Omicron, James Austin Johnson’s Biden blamed the surge in cases on people seeing “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Stop seeing ‘Spider-Man,'” Johnson’s Biden said. “Think about it, when did ‘Spider-Man’ come out? December 17. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17.”

A reporter then asked if there was any data behind Biden’s claims.

“Yes, everyone in America has seen ‘Spider-Man’ like eight times,” Johnson’s Biden said. “Everyone in America also has COVID-19. Stop seeing ‘Spider-Man.'”

—Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022

The Sony and Marvel Studios film crossed the $1 billion mark at global box offices late last month.

When another reporter asked about issues with testing, Biden replied: “You want to know if you have COVID-19? Look at your hand. Is it holding a ticket to ‘Spider-Man’? If so, you have COVID-19.”

COVID-19 cases surged in recent weeks with a record one million cases recorded in 24 hours.

When reporters asked about other “problems facing Americans” like inflation or voting rights, Biden replied with “Spider-Man.”

“You think people can focus on voting rights when Spider-Man’s Aunt May is a freaking smoke show?” Biden asked.

After a reporter asked if the real reason the voting rights bill hasn’t been passed was because Democratic members of congress refused to get rid of the filibuster, Biden replied with: “That’s right. Spider-Man has his villains. I have Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.”

Manchin and Sinema have stood in the way of passing the Freedom to Vote Act over opposition to creating a carveout for the filibuster.

Johnson’s Biden poked fun at himself joking that there’s a Biden in another universe that wants people to see “Spider-Man.” He added that he consulted with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Marvel’s Dr. Strange and came to the conclusion that there were at least three Joe Bidens: himself, one that lost to former President Donald Trump, and one who is the “greatest president in history.”

—Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022

The segment ended with Pete Davidson coming through a portal as “Cool Joe Biden” from the “real world.” Davidson’s Biden tells everyone that they’re living in a universe that was created as a joke when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016, but can now collapse at any minute.

Johnson’s Biden asked Davidson if he was still president in the real world.

“Of course not. Did you really think you could lose four times and then finally win when you’re 78?” Davidson’s Biden replies.

As Davidson’s character warned the portal will close, Johnson’s Biden said he’d return after he passes Build Back Better.

“Even in the real universe, that thing is not passing,” Davidson replied.