SNL brilliantly skewers America's gun obsession

Guns are there for us in the little moments and the big moments. They are there for us when things fall apart and when it all comes together.

That was the message delivered by a fake gun ad on Saturday Night Live.

SNL host Amy Schumer was featured in the ad which started with life’s most important moments and ended with a campaign centered around guns.

The video proclaims, “Whatever you’re waiting for. Whatever you face. Whatever you’re looking for. There are things we all share. Love. Family. Connection. A sense of purpose. And also — guns.”

Just remember, “Wherever life takes you. Guns. We’re here to stay.”

