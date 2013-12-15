Sylvester Stallone And Robert De Niro Make Surprise 'SNL' Cameo Playing '3 Wiseguys' With John Goodman

Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro, the stars of the upcoming film “Grudge Match,” dropped by “Saturday Night Live” for a little Christmas sketch with host John Goodman.
The trio played “The Three Wise Guys” — “not from the far east but from the east coast” — who riff about their journey to see the newborn messiah.
“Look at this, we got all dolled up and put on these stupid turbans — who is this kid anyway, Jesus? What is he, Latino? Do we even know his last name?” questions Sly.
Watch the full sketch below:
