'SNL' imagines Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' if responsible adults were around

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” captured the bravery and imagination of four kids, which allowed them to combat a very deadly threat to the town.

But viewers have to admit there were moments where one had to wonder where all the responsible adults were.

Even before her son went missing, Winona Ryder’s character was a little unhinged, the town sheriff was a drunk, and the most responsible parents were fine about not seeing their kids for hours as long as they believed they were playing in the basement.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” gave a preview of what the second season would be like if the lone black character Lucas’ parents were part of the story and provided some common sense to the narrative.

The sketch starts with the kids — played by Kyle Mooney, “Hamilton” creator and this week’s host Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sasheer Zamata — once again planning to save Will from the parallel universe they call the “upside down.” But Lucas’ parents, played by Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson, happen to come around looking to take their son home.

“But we have to find the upside down,” Zamata’s Lucas protested. “It’s like the normal world, but it’s scarier and there’s danger at every turn.”

“Baby, people who look like us already live in the upside down,” Jones’ character answered.

Lucas doesn’t resist his parents much more, but they insist the other kids should have an adult with them. But when Melissa Villasenor’s babbling take on Ryder’s character shows up and Beck Bennett’s sheriff feeds Eleven (Kate McKinnon) cold Eggo waffles, it proves that there’s slim pickings for a responsible adult in this town.

“OK, let’s go, these white people is crazy,” Thompson’s dad character concluded.

Watch the sketch below:

Watch the sketch below:

