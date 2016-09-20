'SNL' star Leslie Jones took hilarious Emmy night selfies with the 'Game of Thrones' cast

Leslie jones game of thrones selfies emmysGetty ImagesKit Harington poses with Leslie Jones during an Emmy after-party.

“Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones is a super “Game of Thrones” fan, so she made sure to document her amazing Emmy night run-ins with everyone associated with the HBO show.

No one employed by “Thrones” was spared a selfie with Jones. From “Thrones” co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss to its smouldering star Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and supporting actors like Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) and Conleth Hill (Varys), the comedian had no bounds.

Clearly, she has been a fan for a very, very long time. But most of us first realised her obsession when Seth Meyers invited her to watch the season finale in June with him as NBC’s “Late Night” cameras rolled. Her off-the-cuff comments and extreme, over-the-top reactions to the show’s twists and turns cemented her as a super fan.

Take a look at her most hilarious Emmy night selfies with the cast and producers of “Game of Thrones” below:

 

 

 

 

 

