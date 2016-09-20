'SNL' star Leslie Jones took hilarious Emmy night selfies with the 'Game of Thrones' cast

Getty Images Kit Harington poses with Leslie Jones during an Emmy after-party.

“Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones is a super “Game of Thrones” fan, so she made sure to document her amazing Emmy night run-ins with everyone associated with the HBO show.

No one employed by “Thrones” was spared a selfie with Jones. From “Thrones” co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss to its smouldering star Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and supporting actors like Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) and Conleth Hill (Varys), the comedian had no bounds.

Clearly, she has been a fan for a very, very long time. But most of us first realised her obsession when Seth Meyers invited her to watch the season finale in June with him as NBC’s “Late Night” cameras rolled. Her off-the-cuff comments and extreme, over-the-top reactions to the show’s twists and turns cemented her as a super fan.

Take a look at her most hilarious Emmy night selfies with the cast and producers of “Game of Thrones” below:

Seriously a hottie pic!! pic.twitter.com/3lltjBMNM4

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2016

Damn. “You know nothing Jon snow” hoooooooottt!! pic.twitter.com/n7cZwoozYH

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2016

I want my own thrones show lol make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/a8OhINiZL9

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2016

Have to say one of my favs last night @lovegwendoline she was stunning and tall I was intimidated in the best way!!! pic.twitter.com/KRzQ2eqrH8

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2016

The Eunuch! He told me secrets!! pic.twitter.com/y1HF9zh4TW

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2016

Wait…OUEEN OF DRAGONS YALL!! And literally one of the nicest people I ever met. She didn’t care I was geeking out pic.twitter.com/aaZg16g1OC

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2016

OK I seriously met everyone I watch in television it’s fucking cray. Now y’all know how much I love GOT! Well… pic.twitter.com/opNazmm4ug

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.