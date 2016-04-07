'SNL' star Cecily Strong reveals her awkward meeting with Melania Trump

Cecily Strong divulged the details of a couple off-the-air meetings at “Saturday Night Live” with Melania Trump and Bernie Sanders when she went on Tuesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

One of the comedian’s most popular impersonations during this election season is Donald Trump’s former-model wife. In November, the Republican presidential candidate controversially hosted the late-night sketch show and Strong got to meet Mrs. Trump face-to-face.

“I was a little nervous, just to make sure she liked [the impersonation],” Strong told Meyers of meeting Melania in the flesh. “We had the host dinner that night, and she walked in. She saw me at the table and pointed at me. I found out through the dinner that she does approve of it, so I’m ok.”

“That’s good, because a lot of times when a Trump points at you they just come and get you and drag you away,” Meyers joked.

As for Sanders, Strong approached the Democratic presidential candidate, who did a cameo with his impersonator Larry David on “SNL” in February.

“I think there was one scene we were rehearsing and Vanessa [Bayer] and I kept saying, ‘Can we go over and say hi now? Should we go now? Should we go over there now?’ And we all kept trying to make jokes that were all bad and lame,” Strong recalled. “And I think Taran [Killam] was like, ‘Are you going to the after-party?’ or something, and he was like, ‘No, I’m going to New Hampshire!’ And we were all just falling over ourselves in front of him.”

Watch Strong describe the awkward meetings on “Late Night” below:

