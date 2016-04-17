'SNL' staged a 'Seinfeld' reunion to parody the feisty Brooklyn Democratic debate

‘Saturday Night Live’/ NBC ‘Seinfeld’ creator Larry David and star Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunited on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

“Seinfeld” character Elaine Benes would probably vote for Hillary Clinton.

That’s what we learned when “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the hit show’s creator Larry David reunited on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

While David returned with his Bernie Sanders impression, Louis-Dreyfus, in her third time as “SNL” host, reprised the character she played on “Seinfeld” for nine seasons to poke fun at last week’s contentious Democratic debate in Brooklyn, New York. Also, Kate McKinnon stepped back into Hillary Clinton’s sensible heels for the sketch.

Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine was called on to ask questions from the audience as a longtime New Yorker. Her first question went to Sanders: “How exactly are you going to break up the big banks?”

“Yah break him up,” David’s Sanders said enthusiastically.

“Once I’m elected president,” he then said after Elaine pressed him for an actual plan, “I’ll have a nice shvitz in the White House gym, then I’ll go to the big banks. I’ll sit them down and yada yada yada, they will be broken up.”

“What?” Elaine responded. “No, No, you can’t yada yada at a debate. Also, you yada yada’d through the best part.

“No, I mentioned the shvitz,” he answered.

Then, Louis-Dreyfus gave us a look into her own feelings regarding playing Elaine when she asked Clinton, “Doesn’t it suck to be the only girl in a group of guys?”

“Yes it does, my sister-friend,” Clinton rejoiced.

“Well, don’t worry because everyone thinks you are by far the funniest, I mean, the most qualified,” Elaine stated.

Elaine’s final question once again referred back to Louis-Dreyfus, and pulled in David, as well.

“Senator Sanders, you believe that the super-rich should pay more in taxes,” she asked. “But, wouldn’t that be bad for actors who made a lot of money on a certain very successful sitcom?… I mean, wouldn’t it be even worse for the person who created that sitcom?” I mean, wouldn’t he lose a lot of money? Do you, uh, see what I’m sayin’?”

