Brad Pitt's Painfully Awkward Chanel No. 5 Ad Spawned This SNL Spoof

Brad Pitt’s pseudo-intellectual ad for Chanel No. 5 is so excruciatingly uncomfortable that it was practically begging to be turned into a SNL spoof.



This weekend, the show kindly obliged.

Although the original spot is practically a spoof itself — Pitt spouts koan-like truisms including “every journey ends, but we go on” — these skits, starring Taran Killam, are a must-watch.

The first sketch imagines what the original shoot might have looked like. “I’ve been talking to myself for like two hours straight and I’m starting to sound insane,” Killam says.



This next one is our favourite and shows what the ad would have looked like were Pitt shilling Taco Bell instead.



Then things got weird with an ad for dog condoms:



The final spot showed the Pitt-impersonator incoherently rambling on about Dr. Zizmor, the subway doctor. (He also does chemical peels!)



In case you forgot, here’s the original Brad Pitt ad for Chanel No. 5:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

