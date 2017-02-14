Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer on SNL to mock Trump's feud with Nordstrom

Saturday Night Live took on President Trump’s feud with Nordstrom this weekend in a skit featuring a mock White House press conference that promotes Ivanka Trump’s fashion line in a QVC-style advertisement.

In the skit, actress Melissa McCarthy — who portrays White House press secretary Sean Spicer — slams the press for not covering certain terrorist attacks, such as Nordstrom’s decision to drop Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories.

“That’s Nordstrom’s loss, because these are high, high-quality products,” McCarthy says. “In fact I’m wearing one of her bangles right now. It’s beautiful, it’s shimmery, it’s elegant and at $39.99 it is unbelievably affordable.”

As McCarthy delivers her sales pitch, the bangle’s price and a phone number for ordering it appear at the bottom of the shot.

Then she launches into a promotion for Ivanka Trump’s shoes.

“And don’t even get me started on her shoes because these babies are a real head-turner,” McCarthy says while lifting up her leg to show off Ivanka Trump’s $135 “Katie” pumps.

Trump lashed out at Nordstrom last week on Twitter for dropping Ivanka’s fashion line.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” Trump tweeted. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer later backed up Trump’s statement, saying Nordstrom’s decision was a “direct attack on his policies and [Ivanka’s] name.” Then Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway entered the conflict when she told people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.” She was later accused of an ethics violation.

Nordstrom said it dropped Ivanka Trump’s line because sales were sliding.

The skit might have been targeting more than the Nordstrom feud, however.

Politico reported last week that President Trump is unhappy with Spicer’s portrayal by a woman on the comedy show, because he doesn’t like his people to “look weak.” McCarthy first appeared as Spicer on SNL a week ago.

It’s possible that the report played a role in SNL’s decision to have McCarthy donning heels and jewellery in its latest episode.

