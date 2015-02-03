SNL skit hilariously mocks sexist Super Bowl ads

Saturday Night Live mocked Super Bowl snack commercials this weekend with a hilarious fake ad for Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

“When it comes to the big game, I love feeding my hungry guys,” SNL’s Vanessa Bayer says, playing a suburban wife who is banished to the kitchen during football games.

“But now what? I normally just sit in the kitchen waiting for them to ask for more delicious Totino’s Pizza Rolls, but that can be so boring.”

Then she introduces a fake new product from Totino’s, called the Super Bowl activity pack for women.

“It’s full of fun little puzzles and games to keep my mind active and learning while I wait back here,” she says.

Between spinning a top, connecting the dots, and word searches, there are plenty of activities that “I can drop at a moment’s notice” to feed the guys, Bayer says.

Watch the ad.

