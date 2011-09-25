SNL Skewers The GOP Presidential Candidates

Photo: NBC

NBC’s Saturday Night Live used its first cold open of the season to poke fun at the GOP presidential candidates.Host Alec Baldwin played Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and was asked by ‘Shep Smith’ if could “speak for more than 10 seconds without alienating your base.” The answer, of course, was no. Perry then fell asleep at the podium, a reference



Mitt Romney, played by Jason Sudeikis, defined himself in comparison to the other candidates: “He’s the perfect candidate in comparison to the other candidates.”

Taran Killam’s John Huntsman parodied the long-shot candidate’s frequent mentions of his experience as U.S. Ambassador to China — and his penchant for selecting bright coloured ties.

Kristin Wiig resurrected her Bachmann impersonation from last season and mocked the one-time top-tier candidate’s penchant for gaffes and outlandish statements.

Perhaps the funniest bit came from Keenan Thompson as former Godfather’s Pizza executive Herman Cain, who declared “there is no better model for America than a pizza place,” adding “if you vote for me America, I promise you that I’ll deliver.”

The ‘debate’ closed with Smith, played by Bill Hader, saying “As a reminder to Chris Christie, it’s wide open buddy.”

Watch the video below:



