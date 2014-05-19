Maya Rudolph Returns To 'SNL' To Play Beyoncé In Jay Z And Solange Sketch

“Saturday Night Live” mocked the Jay Z and Solange fight video straight off the bat during last night’s cold open.

During an announcement that the family has moved on from the incident, the two were separated by a security guard ready to intervene at any moment.

Jay Z and Solange then said the tape was all a big misunderstanding, and that Solange was just trying to get a spider off of her brother-in-law.

Jay Z and Solange then outed The Standard Hotel employee who leaked their security video, showing surveillance video of him break dancing.

As soon as someone mentioned Beyoncé’s name, Maya Rudolph appeared to play the Queen B. She then proceeded to make a statement entirely from her popular song lyrics.

