'Saturday Night Live' parodies the way 'Game of Thrones' handled the Jon Snow storyline

While “Game of Thrones” fans celebrate the return of Jon Snow after nearly a year of waiting, a “Saturday Night Live” sketch made fun of the drawn out, predictable storyline.

It starts off with Jon Snow (played by Pete Davidson) still dead on a slab as Ser Davos (Taran Killam) and others discuss how very dead he is.

“Just bring him back to life already,” this week’s host, Brie Larson, said, while playing a village woman.

“Yeah, we all know it’s going to happen, just do it,” another village woman (Cecily Strong) chimed in.

But Ser Davos continued to argue how dead Jon Snow was.

“No, it’s not going to happen, because he is super dead,” Ser Davos replied. “On a scale of one to 10, he is like a 10 of dead.”

Thankfully, Melisandre (Kate McKinnon) enters the room. “Remember, the one with the thousand-year-old puss,” she said.

When asked whether she can wake Jon Snow with her magic, Melisandre replied, “Hm, maybe. Let me think about it for a full 10 minutes.”

“Holy crap, you guys must feel how slow this,” Strong’s woman asked.

It seems like we’re getting somewhere when Melisandre announces she will bring Jon Snow back, but very slowly. But after being told that the show is actually showing every moment of the drawn out scene, she changes her mind and quickly brings Jon Snow back to life.

“It worked, what a twist!” Melisandre exclaimed.

Watch the sketch below:

