Saturday Night Live Mocks TNT's Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley

On the first week of the NBA season, Saturday Night Live did a Weekend Update segment mocking TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

Shaq was played by Jay Pharoah and Barkley was played by Kenan Thompson. The Shaq impersonation — featuring a cross-eyed, mumbling Pharoah — is grotesque but it captures the spirit of the big man’s on-air style.

Barkley pronouncing “merci” “mer-key” made me laugh.

Here’s the video:

