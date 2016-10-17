'SNL' spoofs the 'second and worst ever' presidential debate

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” mocked the highs and lows of last Sunday’s presidential debate on this weekend’s episode.

At the top of the sketch that opened Saturday’s episode, moderator Martha Raddatz (played by Cecily Strong) welcomed the viewing audience to “the second and worst ever presidential debate.” Before starting, she and Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat) took shots.

“Now let’s get this nightmare started,” “Raddatz” said.

Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon — in the roles of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, respectively — took the stage and circled each other in a sort of war dance.

Of course, Trump would have to answer to the vulgar tape leaked from a 2005 appearance on “Access Hollywood.” But as we all know, he had a trick up his sleeve.

“Listen, what I said is nothing compared to Bill Clinton has done, OK. He has abused women,” he answered. “Anderson, Martha, hold on to your nips and your nuts, because four of them are here tonight.”

In response, “Clinton” feigned sadness before saying, “Get real. I’m made of steel, this is nothing. Hi girls!”

“Trump” then jumped in and accused his opponent of trying to silence the women. But when asked about the women who are accusing him of sexual misconduct, he answered, “They need to shut the hell up.”

The rest of the debate captured Trump’s stalking of Clinton around the stage, and the surprise star from the audience, Ken Bone.

Watch the sketch below:

