Sarah Silverman Roasts Steve Jobs And Other Dead Celebs While Playing Joan Rivers On SNL

“Saturday Night Live” host Sarah Silverman impersonated her late, good friend Joan Rivers in a sketch about the comedian roasting other celebrities in heaven.

Steve Jobs, Richard Pryor, Lucille Ball, Freddy Mercury, and Benjamin Franklin were her main targets.

Eartha Kitt introduced Rivers: “We’ve just received word that one of the greats has joined us here on the celestial stage. Ladies and gentleman of heaven, please welcome Miss Joan Rivers!”

“Thank you, thank you! Me? In heaven? I can’t believe it” Rivers began. “I guess I should be here I’m practically a virgin. The last time someone was inside me it was Melissa!”

“My old friend Richard Pryor is here,” Joan continued. “Richard, you could never keep it in your pants. I don’t want to say Richard fooled around, but the longest relationship he ever had was with multiple sclerosis.”

“So many incredible people here tonight, even Steve Jobs!”

“Steve, I hope you’re forced to buy a newer, better casket every six months so you can see how we feel! Am I right?”

“Oh please, look, so many beautiful people here tonight. Ava Gardner, you look so young! Who did you sleep with to get here? Oh right, everyone.”

“I’m killing with Ben Franklin. Hey Ben, where did you get that outfit? Forever1721? Something tells me that those bifocals aren’t the only things bi about you.”

“Speaking of bi, I see you Freddy Mercury! When Freddy died, people were surprised he was gay. Are you kidding me?! You’re so gay even your teeth aren’t straight!” (Freddy Mercury was played by “SNL” musical guest, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.)

“Lucille Ball, you’re a comedy legend. That scene in the candy factory, wasn’t Lucy hilarious eating the chocolates? You stuck more chocolates down your throat than the Kardashians!”

“Listen people, comedy is to make people laugh and deal with things. So open the gates and let me in here and let’s start this show!” Watch the full sketch below:

Comedy Central did a roast of Joan Rivers in 2009. Everyone from Don Rickles and Tom Arnold to Kathy Griffin and Gilbert Gottfried showed up to roast the comedy vet.

Rivers said after the show: “With the roast, what I was worried about is what I was gonna say back to them. So I worked very hard. And I won. For every comedian, if you’re not insecure you’re not funny. If you’re happy, you’re not funny.”

