SNL Recruiting Maya Rudolph To Play Michelle Obama

Last month, TV Guide reported* that Lorne Michaels was auditioning black actresses to play Michelle Obama on Saturday Night Live, which was a relief to everyone afraid she would be played by Kenan Thompson in drag.





But instead of giving a big break to a deserving black comedienne, today Lorne Michaels revealed that the show is taking the lazy route of trying to bring back former cast member Maya Rudolph to play Michelle Obama.

Don’t get us wrong, we love Maya Rudolph. But for a show featuring so few black women lately, this was a perfect opportunity to increase the show’s diversity. Because, seriously, seeing black men in drag is getting old.

*The story’s not online, as far as we can tell, but trust us: it was in the August 4-10 magazine. We’re holding a copy in our hot little hands.

