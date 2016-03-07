'SNL' sums up what 'real Americans' say about Donald Trump with 'Racists for Trump' parody

Donald Trump has come under intense fire in the past week over his refusal to disavow racist groups and supporters, such as KKK leader David Duke.

In addition, his fellow Republicans have turned out to try and stop the acceleration of the Trump train to becoming the party’s presidential candidate with a damning address by ex-Massachusetts governor and previous presidential candidate, Mitt Romney.

But what do average Americans think of Trump?

On this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” the sketch show added to the anti-Trump pileup with a campaign commercial parody spotlighting different types of “real Americans.” Each has a different take on what they find admirable about the real estate mogul, but then reveal themselves to be connected to some kind of racist group.

Cast member Taran Killam opens up the sketch, looking like an average clean-cut young man, saying, “The Guy’s a winner.” Later, he lifts his arm to reveal he’s wearing an arm band with a Nazi swastika on it.

Another example: Vanessa Bayer appears as a sweet homemaker. “He’s authentic,” she said while ironing. And later in the faux commercial, it’s revealed she’s ironing a KKK robe.

Watch the full “Trump for Racists” commercial below:

