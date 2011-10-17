Herman Cain's 3-3-3 Plan For Healthcare Revealed

Saturday Night Live can’t get enough of the race for the Republican presidential nomination, slamming the chaotic state of the field in the third sketch in as many weeks.



Herman Cain, played by Kenan Thompson, takes the starring role, explaining why his 9-9-9 plan is getting savaged from all sides, before offering a few more quick and easy ‘solutions’ to the nation’s problems.

“I never thought that anyone would look at it… If America is looking for catchy, unworkable solutions to complicated problems, Herman Cain has the answer.

How we fight terrorism – my 5-5-5 plan. For every terrorist, America will send five planes, five soldiers, and five of those dogs that caught Osama bin Laden.

How do we fix healthcare — my 3-3-3 plan. Every time you get sick you get three pills, three days off, and three chicken-noodle soups.”

Jason Sudeikis once again played an uncomfortable Mitt Romney, struggling with why the Republican party just doesn’t like him. He compares himself to Forest Gump — waiting for Jenny to come home and die.

‘Newt Gingrich’ and ‘Michele Bachmann’ were shown locked in a closet, told that the last person standing would participate in the next debate. Bachmann begins to pummel Gingrich, as the camera cuts to ‘Rick Santorum’ at a gay bar.

The moderator summed it up best: “Join us for the next debate, when we basically turn into a season of Survivor where no one is ever voted off the island.”

Watch the video below:



