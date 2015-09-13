'SNL' star Pete Davidson gives touching tribute to firefighter dad who died on 9/11

Jethro Nededog

On Friday, Pete Davidson honored his firefighter father who died in service on 9/11 for the tragedy’s 14-year-anniversary.

Davidson, “SNL’s” youngest cast member, was seven years old when his father died, according to the New York Post.

The touching posts also had some great images of Davidson and his father, Scott Davidson.

Warning: One tweet has some NSFW language.


 

 

 A total of 411 emergency workers lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11, 343 of them were firefighters.

Coincidentally, Friday also represented Davidson’s one-year anniversary with the NBC sketch show.

NOW WATCH: A behind-the-scenes look at Saturday Night Live — the comedy institution created by a ‘strange Canadian’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.