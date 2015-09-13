'SNL' star Pete Davidson gives touching tribute to firefighter dad who died on 9/11

On Friday, Pete Davidson honored his firefighter father who died in service on 9/11 for the tragedy’s 14-year-anniversary.

Davidson, “SNL’s” youngest cast member, was seven years old when his father died, according to the New York Post.

The touching posts also had some great images of Davidson and his father, Scott Davidson.

Warning: One tweet has some NSFW language.

Can’t believe its been 14 years. I remember seeing ur gigantic dick like it was just yesterday. RIP Dad #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/siQ3rVXN58

— Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) September 11, 2015





All jokes aside. There’s not a day that goes by where I dont think of u. Ur my hero. Cant wait to see u again someday pic.twitter.com/uzgmCH45be

— Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) September 11, 2015

Love this photo. One of my favs pic.twitter.com/FNmT8DSN4A

— Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) September 12, 2015

A total of 411 emergency workers lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11, 343 of them were firefighters.

Coincidentally, Friday also represented Davidson’s one-year anniversary with the NBC sketch show.

Congrats to @petedavidson on his 1 year anniversary on @nbcsnl today pic.twitter.com/K0x9TGRYRL

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 11, 2015

