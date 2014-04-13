Paul Ryan And Jeb Bush Crash Coachella In 'SNL' Open

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open had Congressman Paul Ryan (Taran Killam) and former Governor Jeb Bush (Beck Bennett) crash the Coachella stage.

The annual music and arts festival is currently taking place in California.

Before headliner Outkast took the stage, Ryan and Bush were introduced to the young crowd as “some special guests who paid to come and say a few quick words. They call themselves the ‘new faze of the Republican party.'”

The two awkwardly addressed the “new Republican party” to the Coachella scene referring to the concertgoers as “homeslices” who they were sure have seen their commercials during “Meet the Press.”

The duo tried to gain support for reducing regulations on small business but only managed to get a rousing round of applause from the crowd after mentioning gay marriage — before revealing the GOP’s plans to discuss it less moving forward.

Rand Paul (Brooks Wheelan) also appeared DJ’ing about the NSA while Bobby Jindal (Nasim Pedrad) appeared on stage after taking “something called ‘Molly’ backstage.”

Watch the full sketch below:

