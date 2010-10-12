SNL's Mark Zuckerberg: "My One Regret With Facebook Is Poking. Poking Is Creepy And Lame"

SNL did a skit on Mark Zuckerberg’s reaction to “The Social Network” and Andy Samberg was tasked to play the 26-year old billionaire role. A few quick hits:



“Of course I did that to look good after the movie! What does it matter? It was $100 million! That’s HOVERBOARD money!”

“Can we talk about casting please? I mean, Sean Parker gets Justin frickin’ Timberlake and I get Jesse Eisenberg. It’s like – Hey, we’re making a movie about Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. Steve you’re going to be played by Brad Pitt and Bill you’re going to be played by a cardboard box with glasses glued to it.”

“My one regret with Facebook is poking. Poking is creepy and lame and getting an email saying that your dad poked you is an enormous bummer.”

