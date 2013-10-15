'SNL' Opened With A 'Gravity' Spoof About The Government Shutdown

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” perfectly covered both hit film “Gravity” and the government shutdown.

In the opening sketch, two astronauts playing George Clooney and Sandra Bullock’s characters are stranded in space with no one from NASA’s mission control to help them because of the government shutdown.

“Mission control isn’t here right now, this is awkward but uh, government has shut down,” says “SNL” cast member, Kenan Thompson, playing a janitor who answers the astronaut’s pleas.

“Turns out I’m the only essential employee in the place,” jokes the janitor, adding that he would take a message that “Janet from space called and it’s very important.”

“Houston, I’m running out of oxygen; I can’t think,” says the female astronaut hurriedly, to which the janitor responds deadpan, “Neither can Congress.”

Watch the cold open below:

