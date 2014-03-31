Obama Tries To Make Obamacare Go Viral With Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, And Pope Francis In 'SNL' Open

“Saturday Night Live” opened by mocking President Obama doing whatever he can to make people sign up for Obamacare, like appearing on web show, “Between To Ferns.”

During last night’s cold open, Obama, with the help of a new social media manager, did ridiculous stunts to appeal to a younger generation of potential Obamacare users. Like wearing a “Pharrell hat” while smoking an e-cigarette.

He took a selfie with social media stars Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, and Batkid.

The president danced for a vine video with Pope Francis.

And even went so far as to kiss Justin Bieber. All in the name of Obamacare.

Watch the full cold open below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.