'SNL' Cold Open Parodies Johnny Weir On 'Ellen'

“Saturday Night Live” returned from a nearly month-long hiatus this weekend with “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons as host and Beck as musical guest.

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” was spoofed during the show’s cold open, with “DeGeneres” talking about hosting Sunday’s Oscars.

Ellen’s first guest was “Johnny Weir,” played by Parsons, who changed his outfit three times throughout the segment. Watch below:







